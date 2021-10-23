Abante Online
Locsin ipapako mga passport fixer

News
By Abante News
Nanggalaiti si Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. matapos may magsumbong sa kanya tungkol sa fixer ng passport.

Nagbabala siya na ipapako sa pader ang mga puwet ng mga fixer, kahit sino pa man ang protektor ng mga ito.

Inihayag niya ito matapos isang netizen ang mag-tag sa kanya ng link ng isang Facebook page na DFA Passport Assistance.

Sa tweet, tinawag pa ni Locsin na “gremlins” ang mga fixer.

Samantala, nakikipagtulungan na raw ang Department of Foreign Affairs sa Facebook para ma-takedown ang mga fixer account.

Tugon ni Locsin: “I will nail their asses to the wall and if they are connected to agencies or officials I will not nail their asses to the wall—but their scrota (Latin plural of scrotum), they can choose to face away or to the wall.”

“I don’t give 2 fucks who their protector is.” (Issa Santiago)

