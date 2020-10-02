Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Lisensiya ni Calvin ibabalik ng GAB

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 3

MATAPOS ang deliberasyon ng Games and Amusement Board, napagdesisyunan ng mga ito na ibalik ang professional basketball license ni Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva.

Ayon kay GAB chairman Baham Mitra, kailangan ring sumalang ni Abueva sa mga sumusunod:

“1. He must undergo a seminar on The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of a Professional Athlete and sign that he will abide by it;

Related Posts

Jaja swabe kumanta

Amer nag-birthday sa bubble

Blackwater Bossing muntik mag-artista

2. He must undergo the mandatory drug test as part of the medical requirements”

“Calvin Abueva was remorseful in what he did and was sincere enough to accept his wrongdoings and asked for an apology for his actions with a promise not to repeat the same mistakes and set a good example to the audience especially the young fans.” pahayag ni Mitra.

Sa kasalukuyan, nasa loob na ng PBA Bubble sa Clark, Pampanga si Abueva. (JAToralba)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Fajardo may bilin sa mga kakampi

Mikey sisingitan si Conor kay Manny

Kalei susundan si Ross

1 of 358