Lisensiya ni Calvin ibabalik ng GAB

MATAPOS ang deliberasyon ng Games and Amusement Board, napagdesisyunan ng mga ito na ibalik ang professional basketball license ni Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva.

Ayon kay GAB chairman Baham Mitra, kailangan ring sumalang ni Abueva sa mga sumusunod:

“1. He must undergo a seminar on The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of a Professional Athlete and sign that he will abide by it;

2. He must undergo the mandatory drug test as part of the medical requirements”

“Calvin Abueva was remorseful in what he did and was sincere enough to accept his wrongdoings and asked for an apology for his actions with a promise not to repeat the same mistakes and set a good example to the audience especially the young fans.” pahayag ni Mitra.

Sa kasalukuyan, nasa loob na ng PBA Bubble sa Clark, Pampanga si Abueva. (JAToralba)