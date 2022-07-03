Lindsay, Bader kasal na

Kinasal na ang former Hollywood teen star na si Lindsay Lohan.

Kinasal ang Mean Girls star kay Bader Shammas sa isang intimate ceremony ilang oras bago ang 36th birthday ng aktres.

Ayon sa Page Six, kinasal si Lohan noong Friday, July 1, sa 35-year-old Kuwait-born financier na nakilala niya sa Dubai. Na-engage sila noong November 2021.

“Sey pa ni Lohan: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Bago ma-meet ni Lohan si Shammas, nakarelasyon niya noon ang singer na si Aaron Carter, ang aktor na si Wilmer Valderrama at ang Russian playboy na si Egor Tarabasov.

Kasalukuyang inaayos muli ni Lohan ang kanyang acting career at may natapos na siyang Holiday film para sa Netflix.

“She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button. Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life. You can see how much they love each other in their eyes. I’ve never seen Lindsay so in love … All I care about is that he’s a regular guy. I know that Lindsay wants kids. She’s amazing with kids,” ayon sa source ng Page Six. (Ruel Mendoza)