Lin hinahasa si Kai, Ignite

INAASAHANG makakauha ng mga tip si Kai Sotto at ang iba pa niyang teammate sa Ignite dahil nakasama nila sa praktis si former NBA star Jeremy Lin.

Kahapon, napasabak na sina Sotto at ang Team Ignite kontra G League veterans bagaman yumuko sila 107-113 sa scrimmage.

Nakapagtala ang 7-foot-2 big man ng limang puntos, limang rebounds at dalawang blocks para sa kanyang koponan.

Nanguna naman sa Ignite si Jonathan Kuminga ng Congo na umararo ng 26 points at walong rebounds habang may 22 points at pitong rebounds si Filipino-American cager Jalen Green.

“I was really, really happy with the effort and what I saw today,” sambit ni Ignite head coach Brian Shaw.

“I was very pleased with what I saw, in terms of how we matched the physicality, the intensity, that the other team played with. For a group of young guys that are playing against some physically more mature grown men, they held their own and some.”

Papuri naman si Shaw kay Sotto na aniya’y “having some great plays on the defensive end.”

Hindi opisyal na bahagi ng Team Ignite si Lin, na kasama ring nakipraktis ang isa pang former NBA player na si Amir Johnson. (JAToralba)