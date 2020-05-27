Lillard ayaw nang maglaro

Gumagawa ng paraan ang NBA para matuloy ang laro ngayong season pero kung si Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard ang tatanungin, hindi ito pabor.

Kaya nasabi niyang hindi siya lalaro kung itutuloy ang 2019-2020 NBA season ngayong taon.

“If we come back and they’re just like, ‘We’re adding a few games to finish the regular season,’ and they’re throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don’t have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I’m going to be with my team because I’m a part of the team. But I’m not going to be participating,” masungit na pagkakasabi ni Lillard.

“I’m telling you that right now. And you can put that [expletive] in there.”

Hindi naman nagustuhan ni CBS Sports podcaster David Samson ang sinabi ni Lillard.

“Damian Lillard, if I’m the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, guess what I’m doing to you? I’m suspending you, I’m restricting you,” hayag ni Samson.

“If you have now given me cause that you’re not going to play, you will not get paid.”

Nagbabalak ang NBA na gawin ang laro sa Disney World kung saan ay napa-wow ang mga basketball fans.

Na-postpone ang NBA dahil sa atake ng COVID-19, ito rin ang dahilan kaya nakansela ang lahat ng sporting events sa buong mundo. (Elech Dawa)