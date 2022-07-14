Ligtas na eskuwelahan, misyon ng PHSA imbestigasyon

Umaasa si Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera na magreresulta sa mas magandang polisiya sa mga paaralan ang isinasagawang imbestigasyon sa umano’y pang-aabuso sa mga estudyante ng Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA) sa Los Baños, Laguna.

Suportado rin ni Herrera ang ipinatawag na imbestigasyon ni Vice President at Education Secretary Sara Duterte sa napaulat na sexual, verbal at emotional abuse ng mga estudyante at dating estudyante ng PHSA.

“No educational institution in this country should ever be an environment where young people feel unsafe, let alone somewhere that any form of abuse can take place,” sabi ni Herrera.

Bukod sa imbestigasyon ng DepEd, hiniling ni Duterte sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na magsagawa ng hiwalay na pagsisiyasat at saka magbigay ng komprehensibong ulat sa kanya.

Iginiit ni Herrera na dapat maparusahan ang nasa likod ng ‘sickening acts’ sa mga estudyante.

Ang PHSA ay isang premyadong high school para sa mga batang artist. (Billy Begas)