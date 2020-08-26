Abante Online
Libreng nutribun ipamimigay sa 30 Petron station

News
By Abante News Online
Magtatayo ng mga bread kiosk ang San Miguel Corporation sa mga gasolinahan ng Petron sa Metro Manila para maipamigay ang mga libre nilang nutribun araw-araw.

Kabilang sa mabibiyayaan ng mga masustansiyang tinapay ang mga residente sa Payatas, Caloocan, Malolos at Tondo.

Nagsimula nang bumili ng mga oven ang kompanya na ilalagay sa mga napiling feeding center.

“Every community is home to children and families facing hunger. Through our various Petron stations, we hope to continue to get food to people who need it and help them make it through these challenging times,” ani SMC President at Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang sa Facebook post.

“In these trying times, no Filipino should go hungry. Wherever food is needed by the poorest and most disadvantaged, San Miguel will be there to help,” dagdag niya.

