Libre na ang tuition SUCs pinare-refund ang kinolekta sa second sem

NAGHAIN ng resolusyon ang isang kongresista laban sa patuloy na paniningil ng matrikula at iba pang bayarin ng state universities and colleges (SUCs).

Kinalampag ni Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago ang Commission on Higher Edu­cation (CHED) na i-refund ang lahat ng kinolektang tuition at iba pang school fees sa second semester sa school year 2017-2018.

Nangolekta pa rin umano ng matrikula at iba pang bayarin sa kabila ng implementasyon ng Free Tuition Policy (FTP) at Universal Access to Qua­lity Tertiary Education Act of 2017 (UAQTEA).

Bunsod nito, inihain ng solon ang House Resolution No. 1744 (Resolution expressing the sense of the House of Representatives for the immediate implementation of the provisions of the UAQTEA and the refund of all collected tuition and other school fees for the second semester of AY 2017-2018).

Noong 2017 ay naglaan aniya ang Duterte administration ng P8B para sa FTP at P41B para sa UAQTEA.

Nakasaad sa Section 18 ng UAQTEA na dapat agad itong ipatupad pero ang problema naantala naman ang implemen­ting rules and regulations (IRR). (Aries Cano)