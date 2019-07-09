Libel ba ang ‘boba’?

Warning: opinyon.

Ayon kay Mr. Ri­chard Heydarian, komentarista ng isang major network, “All Filipinos have a RIGHT to express their views, regardless of gender, religion or socio economic background. But to say our VP is empty headed? How on Earth is that NOT insult? Are you blind or playing a fool? Slander, libel, calumny — not e­xercise of freedom but abuse if it!”

Sa madaling sabi, libel na raw ito. Reaksyon niya ito sa matinding pagbabatikos sa mga statements ni Bise Presidente Leni Rob­redo.

Hindi mapagkaila na marami nang nagsasabi na hindi gaano ang katalinuhan ni Madam VP. May nagsasabi pang ‘boba’ or ‘tanga’ pero libel ba ito?

Sinabi ng Korte Suprema sa US v. Bustos, “…criticism does not authorize defamation. Nevertheless, as the individual is less than the State, so must expected criticism be borne for the common good.” Sa kasong ito, sinabi ni Justice Malcolm na hindi puwedeng balat-sibuyas ang mga opisyales ng gobyerno.

Malaki ang interes ng estado sa pagsisiguro na malaya ang taong bayan mambatikos sa mga opisyales ng gobyerno, upang maka siguro na ‘di sila mapapariwara o maligaw ng landas. Ang kritisismo ay essential sa checks and balances.

Bukod pa dito, ayon sa Korte Suprema sa Borjal v. CA, kahit hindi totoo ang pambabatikos, kung suportado ito ng ilang mga bagha, hindi malisyoso ang pagsasabi nito, ay malaki ang tsansang hindi rin libel.

May public inte­rest ba sa pagtawag na ‘empty headed’ si VP? Well, sabi nga ni Sec. Teddyboy Locsin siya ay “one missing heartbeat away from the presidency” nasa interes ng taong bayan ang kapasidad ng bise mamuno. Kung kaya’t maaaring tinaguriang protected speech ang batikos na ito sa kay Leni Robredo.

In practical terms, marahil hindi libel ang tawaging ‘empty headed’ or even stupid, si madam.