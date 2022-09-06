Lianne, Arra, Angela, Pauline magpapagandahan sa NCAA 98!

Pasabog ang performance ng girl group ng GMA-7 na XoXo sa presscon ng NCAA Season 98, sa Novotel Hotel, Cubao Quezon City. Ang XoXo na sina Riel, Lyra, Dani, Mel nga ang kumanta ng theme song ng National Collegiate Athletic Association.

At siyempre, mas pasabog nga ang gagawing opening ng NCAA 98, na ang tema ngayon ay ‘NCAA Season 98: Achieve Greatness Every Day’ na gaganapin sa Sept. 10 sa Arance Coliseum, at mapapanood live sa GMA7, GTV, dahil dadagsa ang mga magagandang Kapuso star, ha!

Magsisilbing muse nga sina Pam Prinster, Lianne Valentin, Gabrielle Hahn, Caitlyn Stave, Arra San Agustin, Angela Alarcon, Tanya Ramos, Sophia Senoron, Roxie Smith, Pauline Mendoza.

At bukod pa riyan ang mga pasabog din na performance nina Mark Bautista, Rochelle Pangilinan, Jessica Villarubin, Anthony Rosaldo, Thea Astley, Jeremiah Tiangco, Sean Lucas, Mannex Manhattan, Ken San Jose, Gueco Twins, at XoXo nga.

“This season also highlights inspiring stories from the different teams and look to grow the NCAA community beyond the games thru various grassroots developments of the NCAA sports. To our student-athletes, we wish you the best as you all aim for greatness in your respective sports. Rest assured that GMA Network – as the proud home and partner of the country’s first athletic league – fully supports the NCAA in showcasing your world-class talent on all our platforms,” sabi ni GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L Gozon.

“We at GMA Network, especially you Synergy, are very excited to show you the fruits of our meticulous planning and preparation for Season 98, starting with our opening ceremony on Setp. 10 at the Araneta Coliseum, where we will be presenting the teams in fiesta vibe, showcasing the best of and in the Philippine regions,” pahayag naman ni First Vice President and Head of GMA Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

Abangan, suportahan, ang paborito niyong mga team tulad ng Arellano University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Jose Rizal University, Mapua University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Perpetual Help System DALTA, Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Available na ang tiket sa www.ticketnet.com.ph.