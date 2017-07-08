Umaray si newly-crowned WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn sa paratang na gumamit siya ng ‘dirty tactics’ sa laban kay Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao sa Brisbane, Australia.

At para patunayang hindi siya ‘dirty fighter’, hinamon niya ang Pambansang Kamao na muli silang magsagupa.

Noong Linggo, July 2 sa Suncorp Stadium ay nagtala ng upset victory ang 29-anyos na si Horn, nang talunin via unanimous decision si Pacquiao, 117-111, 115-113 at 115-113.

Hindi doon natapos ang lahat. Dahil hanggang ngayon ay usap-­usapan ang nasabing resulta ng laban, kung saan marami ang nagsabing ‘hometown decision’ ang nangyari.

Ayaw nang pansinin ni Horn ang mga komento at mag-enjoy na lang sa pagiging champion.

Sa halip, inihayag niyang may rematch clause naman sa kontrata nila, kaya: “Let’s do it again.”

“But I feel if he wants to do it again, let’s do it again. The rematch clause is there for a reason,” lahad ni Horn sa panayam ng Australian Associa­ted Press.

Pinasinungalingan rin ni Horn ang akusasyon ni Pacquiao na sinadya niya ang mga headbutts.

“Those headbutts and things were very unintentional,” depensa ni Horn.

“I could say the same thing about him. He’s come in quickly and his head’s clashed with mine. I think they’re accidents and that’s just boxing.”





Sa ngayon ay hindi pa nagdedesisyon si Pacquiao kung magpapatuloy pa siya sa boksing, o mag­reretiro na.

Samantala, matapos unang dedmahin ang kahilingan ng kampo ni Pacquiao na rebyuhin ang laban kay Horn, kahapon ay pumayag na rin si WBO President Paco Valcarcel na gawin ito.

“The purpose of this review is to be able to give the fans certainty of who was the winner of the bout,” lahad ni Valcarcel sa sulat sa Games and Amusements Board (GAB) na nagpadala ng sulat at nag-request na i-review ng WBO ang na­sabing laban.

“The GAB’s chairman Abraham Mitra had earlier requested the WBO to have… a thorough review by the WBO for possible miscalls of the referee where some deductions were not made and of the judges in their jud­ging that have caused varying opi­nions on their objectivity.”

Pero, nilinaw ni Valcarcel na wala umanong power ang WBO para baligtarin ang resulta: “We must make it clear that an Official’s discretion, whether Judge or Referee, is irrevocable. The decision of an Official should only be revoked when fraud or violations of the Law occur. I assure you that the Officials who participated in this fight are all professional, distinguished, ho­nest and honorable human beings.”