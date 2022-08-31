Leonardo, Camila hiwalay na

Bachelor na ulit ang Hollywood actor na si Leonardo DiCaprio dahil balitang hiwalay na sila ng girlfriend niya of four years na si Camila Morrone.

Ayon sa The Sun UK, nagtapos na raw ang relasyon ng 47-year old Oscar winner sa 25-year old American model-actress noong nakaraang summer: “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

Noong nakaraang Fourth of July weekedn ay nakita pa ang dalawa na nagbabakasyon sa Malibu.

Nagsimula ang relasyon nila Leo at Camila noong 2017. Ilang beses silang nagbakasyon sa Colorado at minsan ay nakikitang sila sa bahay ni Leo sa Los Angeles.

Inakala ng marami ay si Camila na ang “the one” ni Leo dahil parang seryoso na siya sa tinatakbo ng relasyon nila.

Ayon sa People: “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

Hindi naman daw naging issue kay Camila ang age difference nila ng aktor: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date. I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating… I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

May reputasyon si Leo na ang dine-date lang ay mga supermodels. Mga nakarelasyon niyang mga supermodels in the past ay sina Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal. Si Blake Lively lang ang movie actress na nai-date ni Leo. (Ruel Mendoza)