Leonard, Raptors tabla sa Sixers 2-2
RUMESPONDE ang support cast ni Kawhi Leonard at tinakasan ng Toronto Raptors ang Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 para itabla sa 2-2 ang Eastern Conference semifinal series Linggo nang gabi.
Umiskor si Leonard ng 39 kabilang ang clutch 3 sa final 61 seconds at nakabawi ang Raptors mula sa back-to-back losses. Umayuda ng 16 si Marc Gasol, may 14 pa si Kyle Lowry.
“We needed some punch around the roster,” paliwanag ni Toronto coach Nick Nurse. “It was a different mentality. Guys were looking to shoot, taking the first shot that was there.”
Tawid ng Toronto ang Game 5 sa Miyerkoles (araw sa Manila).
Natahimik sa Game 4 si Joel Embiid matapos umiskor ng 33 sa 21-point win ng Philadelphia noong Game 3. (VE)