Leni kay Sara: Congrats, all the best

Binati ni Bise Presidente Leni Robredo si Sara Duterte na papalit sa kanyang posisyon sa susunod na administrasyon.

Unang sumulat ang kampo ni Duterte kay Robredo upang pag-usapan ang suwabeng transition sa pagitan ng dalawang opisyal. Matatapos ang termino ni Robredo sa Hunyo 30.

Sumagot naman ang kampo ni Robredo kay Duterte kasabay ng kanilang pagbati sa naging tagumpay nito bilang bagong bise presidente.

“Warmest congratulations on your proclamation as the 15th Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines. We respectfully acknowledged receipt of your letter dated 27 May 2022 requesting an initial meeting between our respective teams,” saad ng liham mula sa tanggapan ni Robredo.

“Please be advised that we are ready to meet to answer any questions you may have regarding the Office of the Vice President and to take all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition,” dagdag pa nito. “Again, congratulations, and all the best,” pagtatapos sa liham.

Sumalang si Robredo sa presidential race nitong eleksiyon ngunit natalo sa ka-tandem ni Duterte na si president-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. (Mark Joven Delantar)