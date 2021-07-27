Legarda masayang may ambag sa administrasyon

Pinuri ni Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda ang mga naging accomplishment ng admi­nistrasyon, na binahagi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa kanyang hu­ling State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Kasama rito ang libreng tuition para sa state universities and colleges (SUC) na ipinatupad noong school year 2017-2018. Isa si Legarda sa mga nakatulong sa naturang batas upang magbigay ng dagdag P8.3B allocation sa pondo ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Sa ilalim ng Gene­ral Appropriations Act of 2018, si Legarda ay ang co-sponsor at co-author ng Republic Act No. 10931 (Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act), na nagbigay pa ng dagdag pondo na P40B para sa mga SUC at P250M naman para sa libreng tuition ng mga medical student sa SUC.

“It was indeed an honor to contribute in the accomplishments of the present administration particularly during my stint as then chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance in sustaining programs on health, education, agriculture, among many others. We have fully supported the go­vernment especially in pursuing policy reforms and priority programs for the people’s welfare,” lahad ni Legarda.

Bilang chairperson din nasabing komite, sinulong ni Legarda ang dagdag na P800M sa budget ng Department of Education para sa taong 2019, na nagbigay ng special allowance sa mga public school teacher na binibigay kada taon tuwing World Teacher’s Day.

Bukod pa rito ang paglakad ni Legarda na itaas ang chalk allo­wance ng mga guro mula P1,000, noong 2018 ay umabot na sa P3,500.

Hindi lamang sa edukasyon nakatulong si Legarda, naipasa ang Free Irrigation Service to Small Farmers Act kung saan siya ang co-author para makatulong sa mga magsasaka.