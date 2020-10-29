LeBron susulitin ang ‘bakasyon’

SA pananaw ni Danny Green, hindi muna maglalaro sa unang buwan ng season si LeBron James kung itutuloy ng NBA ang plano na gawin sa Dec. 22 ang season opener.

Noong Oct. 11 lang natapos ang season nina Green at LeBron matapos sipain ng Lakers ang Heat sa anim na laro sa NBA Finals sa Orlando bubble.

“December 22 is not on my mind,” wika ni Green sa The Ringer basketball podcast. “I think most guys, if you say they’re starting in December, I think they’re like, ‘I’m not going to be there.’ We have a lot of vets on our team.”

Si James, edad 35 nang sikwating ang pang-apat na titulo sa pang-10 Finals appearance.

“’Bron’s been in the Finals 10 years out of his 17 years, which is unbelievable mentally,” dagdag ni Green.

“It’s draining to do that. To have that quick restart, I wouldn’t expect to see him there. I wouldn’t expect to see him probably the first month of the season. He’d probably work out with us but I don’t expect guys to want to be there or show up willingly.” (VE)