LeBron muntik madale ng Knicks

BAGO mabuo ang ‘Big 3’ ng Miami Heat na sina LeBron James, Dwyane Wade at Chris Bosh taong 2010, muntik pang masikwat ng New York Knicks ang ‘The King’.

Sa kuwento ni Bill Simmons sa “The Bill Simmons Podcast’, inilahad nitong binalak ni owner James Dolan at Donnie Walsh na piratahin si James mula sa Cleveland Cavaliers.

“From everyone that I’ve talked to in the know since then, it’s clear that the Knicks were the first choice. And I’m sorry Knicks fans, earmuffs. But it was basically the Knicks’ to lose, and they just couldn’t stay out of their own way. And the stories are legendary,” ayon kay Bill.

“They had the legendary meeting. Donnie Walsh was in the wheelchair, and Dolan was Dolan. And it was just a complete – they didn’t have anything prepared. And it just couldn’t have gone worse, by all accounts. It was a disaster.

Gayunman, hindi na ito natuloy dahil nga mas pinili ni James na makipagtambalan kina Wade at Bosh sa Miami.

Magkakatuwang sila sa back-to-back title ng Heat taong 2012 at 2013. (Ferdz Delos Santos)