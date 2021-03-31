LearningNeverStops: Globe At Home, AFI, and customers help public school students get Prepaid Home WiFi modems

While many students are still struggling to adjust to online learning brought about by the pandemic, many need reliable connectivity to help them continue their education at home.

Through the WiFi2TEACH program with Ayala Foundation, Inc. (AFI), Globe At Home (GAH) continues to address the education sector’s needs — especially that of the country’s public school students — by donating Prepaid WiFi modems to beneficiaries nominated by the Department of Education (DepEd). In support of the government’s distance learning program, the donation of GAH Prepaid WiFi modems will help public school students stay in stride with the current educational set-up.

On top of this, Globe At Home customers are also contributing in this endeavor. Every time a customer buys a GAH Prepaid WiFi modem from either the Globe Online Shop or its official stores in Lazada and Shopee, P100 will be donated to a fund used to purchase even more prepaid WiFi modems to support the internet requirements of public school students. Likewise, a P1 donation will be added to the fund for every HomeSURF and HomeWATCH promo availed of.

“Our mission is to help teachers and students thrive in this extraordinary time. We are extremely grateful for the support that our customers have given and continue to give to successfully carry out this project,” said Barbie Dapul, Globe Vice President and GAH Marketing Head.

Late last year, GAH also donated 2,000 modems to selected public school teachers who need strong internet connectivity to fulfill their duty of teaching students remotely.

These efforts of Globe are in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals especially Goal No. 4 which calls for quality education and education for all.

Know more about Globe’s initiatives to power digital learning by visiting

https://www.globe.com.ph/education.html.

###

For more information, please contact:

Yoly C. Crisanto

SVP, Corporate Communications

Globe Telecom, Inc.

Email Address: gtcorpcomm@globe.com.ph

Globe Press Room: https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/newsroom.html

Twitter: @talk2GLOBE │ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/globeph