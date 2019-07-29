Lea ka-level na sina Liza Minnelli, Audra Mcdonald

Pasok sa US children’s book:

Ikinatuwa ng Tony Award-winning actress na si Lea Salonga ang pagkakasali niya sa children’s book na “A Is For Audra: Broadway’s L­eading Ladies from A to Z”.

Isa itong picture book that pays homage to theater actresses that is written by John Robert Allman and illustrated by Peter Emmerich.

Sa pamamagitan ng Twitter, nagpasalamat si Lea sa pagkakasama niya sa natu-rang children’s book kunsaan featured ang six-time Tony Award winner na si Audra McDonald, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, Carol Channing, Patti LuPone, Christine Eber-sole, Liza Minnelli, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters at marami pang iba.

“Yay!!!!!!!! To be listed along these women I consider legends is such an honor!!!” tweet pa ni Lea.

Kabilang si Lea sa mga hinahangaan na theatre actres-ses sa buong mundo. Sa edad na 18 ay nagbida si Lea as Kim sa musical na Miss Saigon that opened in London’s West End in 1989 at sa Broadway in 1991. Nag-break ito ng barriers para sa maraming Asian actresses.

After Miss Saigon, lumabas din si Lea as Eponine sa Les Miserables on Broadway at nagbida siya sa musical na The Flower Drum Song.

Last year ay kabilang si Lea sa ng award-winning musical revival na Once On This Island.

Ayon sa author ng book na si John Robert Allman: “This is the picture book I wished I could give friends’ kids. I hope it’s an overture that introduces the icons, shows, cast albums and Tony Awards performances I love so much to ‘Broadway Babies’ of all ages.”

Dagdag pa ng book illustrator na si Peter Emmerich: “These glorious women and John’s clever prose inspired the illustrations in the book. I approached each one with the same love and affection I feel for these legends. This is the book I wish I could have had as a Broadway-obsessed child.”

The book, which costs $32.99 (P1,680), will be released on November 12.

Part of the proceeds will benefit the non-profit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. (Ruel M­­endoza)