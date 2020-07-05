Lea gustong tularan si Carlo Katigbak

Mismong si Lea Salonga na ang nagpapatotoo ng pagiging maginoo at kalmado ng Chairman ng ABS-CBN na si Sir Carlo Katigbak.

Si Katigbak ang sentro ng tweet ni Lea bilang paghanga at pagsaludo sa katangian nito, sa gitna ng malaking pagsubok na hinaharap nito sa isyu ng prangkisa ng Kapamilya network.

“I can vouch for this man’s grace. In the few times that I’ve met him, he’s been nothing but filled with grace and calm, and always with a smile on his face. As much as I fear that things won’t go away of ABS-CBN, this much I know:

“He will continue to lead without acting the bully or throwing his weight around. This is the kind of leader I resonate with, the kind of leader I follow, the kind of leader I aspire to be. Whatever happens, Carlo, I lift you up and support you,” sey ni Lea.

Hindi na pinatulan pa ni Lea ang mga comment na nega. (Rey Pumaloy)