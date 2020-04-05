LBC Moving to ‘Flatten The Curve’: P50M for mask program

LBC heeds the government’s call to move for the nation, during this time of COVID-19, and commits Php 50 million worth of supply of (washable/reusable) 2-ply masks, to support Filipino communities and mitigate the virus’ spread in at-risk areas. This affirmative action is part of LBC’s response, and in coordination with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the temporary shortage of masks and distribution of these in densely populated areas of the country will be addressed. “The current situation calls for people to do their ‘part’: be it by staying at home, or having to risk their own safety by going to work, to treat the sick. For us at LBC, our ‘part’ is to move– together with our courageous frontliners, and join the fight.” said Executive Director of the LBC Foundation, Nena L. Wuthrich.







“LBC is starting this mask program with hopes of being one with all Filipinos–to ‘flatten the curve.’ This initiative is also set to assist in educating the public more, on the vital function of masks to protect not just themselves, but also others around them. We believe that masks can and will save lives,” Wuthrich adds. This initiative concurs with the recent announcement of The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, mandating the public to wear any type of mask before leaving their place of residence, to minimize or if not totally to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 virus from one person to another.