Lawson nilatigo ng ban sa CBA

Pinutol na ng Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) at Fujian Sturgeon team ang ugnayan kay former NBA journeyman Tywon Ronell ‘Ty’ Lawson matapos ang mga pang-iinsultong social media posts niya.

Kumalat ang ilang Instagram stories ni Lawson, naglalaro sa CBA mula pa 2017 at kae-expired lang ng kontrata, ang mga lawaran niya sa loob ng club dagdag pa ang isang post na may katagang “Chinese woman got cakes on the low.. might switch up my stance soon lol”

Ipinahayag ng Fujian Sturgeons mula sa Xinhuanet.com nitong Linggo, “His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season,”

Dating lumaro sa limang NBA team ang 32-year-old, 5-foot-11 point guard. Huli noong 2018 sa Washington Wizards. Ang iba ay sa Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings. (Janiel Abby Toralba)