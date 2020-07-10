Lauren Young forever ang pagmamahal sa ABS-CBN

Kahit nasa GMA na si Lauren Young, hindi pa rin niya nakakalimutan ang mga aral na natutunan niya mula sa ABS-CBN. Sa isang post, ipinadama niya ang kanyang suporta sa network na ngayong linggo ay malalaman na ang hatol kung makakabalik pa sa ere o tuluyang magsasara na.

“I was 11 years old when ABS-CBN gave me a chance. I remember walking into the audition and meeting AJ (Perez) for the first time, we talked for a bit (little did I know I was talking to my first and future love team) then I was called in to share my ‘talent.’ I sang ‘Sana’ by Nikki Gil from the Coke commercial during that time and did a cheerleading routine for my ‘dance’ part,” sabi niya.

Ang Dos daw ang nag-train sa kanya bilang artista at nagbukas ng pintuan sa mas maraming oportunidad.

“I will forever be grateful to everything that was given to me because of this break and it breaks my heart to see thousands of employees suffer during this time.”

Kaya kahit Kapuso na ang dalaga, “My heart is with you. Now, more than ever, it’s important to use our voices to fight for what is right! No network wars now, just justice,” sey niya patungkol sa Dos. (Dondon Sermino)