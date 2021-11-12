Abante Online
Las Piñas start vaccination of general minor population – Rep. Villar

By Abante News
Las Piñas City has rolled out the vaccination of children ages 12 to 17 without comorbidities on November 3 as the local government looks to protect more children from getting infected with COVID-19.

Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Lone District Rep. Camille Villar said that the Las Piñas LGU has identified seven vaccination hubs for the inoculation of the rest of the pediatric population.

“This pandemic has really affected the well-being of our children due to lack of interaction from their friends and social isolation for more than a year already. We have to give them protection so that we can finally allow them to go out with their families,” Villar said.

The vaccination sites are The Tent, Robinsons Place Las Piñas, SM Southmall, SM Center, The Village Square, Las Piñas General Hospital and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Gymnasium.

Vaccination of minors with comorbidity started in Las Piñas last October 27.

Pfizer and Moderna are to be administered to kids.

 

Las Piñas has inoculated 100% of its target population and has administered a total of 874,295 jabs as of November 1, 2021.

 

