`Las Casas’ sa Bataan, best historic hotel sa Asia Pacific

Tinanghal na Best Historic Hotel in Asia and the Pacific ngayong taon ang Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar sa Bataan.

Ang nasabing lugar, na nangungunang heritage destination ng Pilipinas sa Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence ay nagwagi sa regional category sa taunang awarding ceremony sa The American Club Resort Hotel sa Kohler, Wisconsin nitong Nobyembre 11, 2021.

Kinilala ang Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar sa prestihiyosong parangal kung saan ginawaran ito bilang “hotel in Asia Pacific that best celebrates its history in the guest experience and provides exceptional customer hospitality and service.”

Naungusan ng nasabing Philippine heritage hotel ang mga nominado ring lugar gaya ng Deogarh Mahal sa Rajasthan, India, Raffles Singapore, Beijing Hotel NUO sa China, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Raffles Grand Hotel D’Angkor sa Siem Reap, Cambodia at The Murray Hong Kong.

Nagpasalamat naman ang may-ari ng Las Casas na si Jose Acuzar sa natanggap na parangal.

“We are delighted that the efforts of our artisans, carpenters, and the people who supported us are now recognized, especially their skills.”

“I built this for my love of my hometown Bataan, my love for the Philippines, and especially my family whom I have shared so many beautiful memories with in Las Casas Filipinas,” sambit pa ni Acuzar.

Kinikilala at ipinagdiriwang ng Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence ang pinakamagagandang makasaysayang hotel at hotelier mula sa US at buong mundo. (Merque Episcope)