Laput, Terrafirma Dyip haharurot

TIWALA si rookie James Laput na malayo ang mararating ng Terrafirma kahit wala na si CJ Perez kapag natuloy na ang PBA 46th Season.

Hinatak ng Dyip ang 6-foot-10 center mula La Salle sa No. 8 sa Draft noong nakaraang buwan, pagkatapos bunutin si Joshua Munzon sa No. 1.

Nakapirma na ang dalawa sa maximum rookie deal na tatlong taon.

Si Laput ang itatao ni coach Johnedel Cardel sa gitna. Si Joseph Gabayni lang ang lehitimong center ng Dyip, minsan sina Eric Camson at Aldrech Ramos.

“With that open mind and willingness to learn and grow, and just listen to the coaches and my teammates, I think us in Terrafirma along with the pieces we have, we can turn some head,” pahayag ni Laput sa PBA website.

Si retired big man Rob Reyes daw ang nagsisilbing mentor ni Laput, 24. Nakadalawang titulo si Reyes noon sa Talk ‘N Text.

Ibinahagi ng 24-year-old Fil-Australian ang payo ng Fil-Am.

“He just told me at the end of the day, it’s the same game. You got a lot ahead of you,” wika ni Laput. “You just got to make the most of the chance, max effort, and take it as what it is.” (VE)