Laput sa Magnolia via trade

Babu na para sa Magnolia sina veterans Kyle Pascual at Justin Melton makaraang i-trade nitong Huwebes sa Terrafirma para kay rookie James Laput.

Second round pick, 13th overall ng San Mig Coffee ang four-time champion na si Melton, 34, sa 2013 Philippine Basketball Association Draft samantalang ang may isang titulong si Pascual, 31, ay 2nd round choice, 24th overall ng Kia sa 2013 Draft.

First round select, eight overall si Laput ng Dyip nitong Marso. May average ang 6-foot-10 na 2.60 points at 2.60 rebounds sa 46th PBA 2021 Philippine Cup nitong Oktubre. (Janiel Abby Toralba)