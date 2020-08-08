Lampas 2,000 bebot naka-sex ni Rodman

HIGIT sa 2,000 babae, 500 dito ang prostitute, ang naikama ni ‘The Worm’ at dating NBA superstar Dennis Rodman.

Bukod rito, tatlong beses ding nagkaproblema ang ‘tututs’ ng player dahil sa katakawan sa sex.

Idinetalye ng 59-anyos na ngayong many-time rebounding champion ng NBA ang kanyang mga sexcapade.

“[I’ve been with] more than 2,000 women, of which at least 500 were prostitutes,” sabi ni Rodman.

“I had sex in each and every one of the Berto Center’s [Bull’s training facility] rooms. The weight room, the training court… it was crazy. When they read this my teammates are going to say ‘damn!’ But the truth is that it went well for us.”

Bahagi si Rodman ng ikalawang three-peat nina Michael Jordan at Scottie Pippen sa Chicago Bulls taong 1996 hanggang 1998. (Ferdz Delos Santos)