Lalakig natuhog ang ulo sa puthaw, milagrong nabuhi

Gioperahan sa ulo ang usa ka lalaki nga walay gibasihan ang mga doktor tungod kay imposible kining ma-CT scan tungod sa pagkatusok ug puthaw sa iyang ulo.

Milagrong nabuhi sa operasyon si Mohammad Tarique, 24, bisan paman kun natuhog ang kapin sa tulo ka tiil nga puthaw sa iyang ulo nga miigo sa iyang utok.

Gioperahan si Tarique sa Apollo Gleneagles Hospital sa West Bengal Kolkata, India human siya malambigit sa car accident.

Wala magtuo ang mga doctor nga mabuhi pa si Tarique tungod dali kining naoperahan bisan kun walay CT scan.

Sa X-ray sa lalaki makita nga misulod ang puthaw sa atubangan sa iyang ulo paingon sa likod nga bahin diin naigo ang iyang utok.

“The biggest challenge for us was to prevent excessive bleeding of the patient inside the skull else it could have led to his death due to the damaging of a large number of blood vessels,” matud ni Dr. Binod Singhania sa The Sun.

“The hours-long operation was a huge success and miraculously the patient survived as there are rare chances of survival for a patient who come with such conditions. There was no vessel damage, but the patient has a problem with the movement of his right limbs and with speech.” ()