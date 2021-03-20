‘Lahi namin’: Paolo umamin sa sakit

Marami ang nag-alala sa ‘posture’ ni Paolo Ballesteros sa Eat Bulaga. Ramdam nga raw na may iniindi itong sakit sa likod na bahagi ng kanyang katawan.

Kaya tanong ni irmabaylen78, “Hi, Pao! I always watch Eat Bulaga. Stress reliever ko kayong lahat. Medyo bothered ako sayo Pao. Napansin ko kse yun likod mo. May scoliosis ka ba? Seryoso ha. Wag ka sana magalit. Nag-aalala kasi ako sa posture mo.”

At dito nga inamin ni Paolo ang totoo niyang kundisyon, sakit:

“Ay meron po herniated disc. Pero onti pa lang hehe. Lahi namen eh. Sister at brother ko meron bakal sa leeg at lumbar.”

Ano nga ba ang herniated disc?

“A herniated disk refers to a problem with one of the rubbery cushions (disks) that sit between the individual bones (vertebrae) that stack to make your spine.

“A spinal disk has a soft, jellylike center (nucleus) encased in a tougher, rubbery exterior (annulus). Sometimes called a slipped disk or a ruptured disk, a herniated disk occurs when some of the nucleus pushes out through a tear in the annulus.

“A herniated disk, which can occur in any part of the spine, can irritate a nearby nerve. Depending on where the herniated disk is, it can result in pain, numbness or weakness in an arm or leg.

“Many people have no symptoms from a herniated disk. Surgery is usually not necessary to relieve the problem.” (Dondon Sermino)