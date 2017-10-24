Lahat ng suspek sa Atio slay damputin

Isa-isahing tukuyin, kasuhan at arestuhin lahat ng sangkot sa brutal na kamatayan ng University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student na si Horacio Tomas ‘Atio’ Castillo III.

Panawagan ito ni Bagong Henerasyon party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy, chairperson ng House committee on public information, sa Manila Police District na humahawak at nag-iimbestiga sa kaso ng Aegis Juris fraternity.

“All suspects include not just the members of Aegis Juris, did the ha­zing, covered it up, and prevented investigators from getting to the truth, but also their relatives, friends, and sorority counterparts who were present at, witnessed or participated in the hazing, were involved in the cover-up, or refused to cooperate in the investigation,” ayon sa kongresista.

Sa ngayon aniya, ilang miyembro pa lamang ng Aegis Juris ang alam ng publiko sa kaso.

“About the sorority members, we know only that six sorority members could be charged.

We do not know yet who they are and why they are suspects. We also do not know if they are the only suspects who are in the sorority. We also do not yet know where some of Atio’s personal belongings (eyeglasses, mobile phone) are. Those items are evidence and should be in police custody,” sabi ni Herrera-Dy.

Gayonman, umaasa ang mambabatas na susunod sa tamang proseso ang mga pulis para hindi mabasura ang kasong isasampa laban sa lahat ng mga sangkot sa Atio hazing.

“If the wrong charges are filed and those charges are dismissed, the suspects cannot be charged again for the same offense because the suspects’ lawyers could use the double jeopardy rule as their defense,” paliwanag ng kongresista.

Si Herrera-Dy ang may-akda ng bagong Anti-Hazing Bill sa Kamara.

Samantala, batay pa rin sa kumalat na group chat ng Aegis Juris sa Facebook, tinatawagan at panay na ang text ng mga magulang ni Castillo sa iba nilang miyembro pero hindi malaman kung paano nila itong sasagutin.





“Brod flood na ng messages laman ng cellphone nung brod na yon puro from mom and dad lagpas na rin sa daliri ko ang missed calls,” ayon kay Jose Miguel Salamat (Mig Salamat sa FB group nila).

Komento naman ni Atty. Alyston Kevin ­Anarna, “Brod may kaya yang family nyan. Bukas makakakuha na sila search warrant sa fratlib. Sana malinis na. Matanggap (matanggal) na ang paddle dun”.

“So what do you suggest that i do brod?” tanong naman ni Salamat. Sinagot siya ni Atty. Edzel Bert Canlas (Pareng Edong sa FB group) na, “if worse is puntahan k at person in interest ka my opinion is just deny it”.

Nang tanungin ni Sa­lamat na, “So di nalang ako magsasalita and will call my lawyers?”

Sinagot siya ni Canlas na “uulitin ko, for me, let the investigation take its natural course.

The moment na maging suspect ikaw o kayo you already have the rights. Pwede ka na magdeny. kapag dinampot ka natural you will need lawyers”.