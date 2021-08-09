Lahat ng sumabak sa Olympics walang luhaan: Digong milyones pasalubong sa 3 medalist!

Pinasalubungan kahapon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng cash incentives ang mga Pinoy athlete na dumating sa bansa mula sa katatapos na Tokyo Olympics.

Sa virtual courtesy call, inanunsiyo ng Pangulo ang ibibigay na insentibo mula sa kanyang tanggapan hindi lamang sa mga nakasungkit ng medalya kundi para sa lahat ng atletang lumahok sa Olympic games.

Para sa silver medalist, magbibigay ang pangulo ng P2 milyon habang P1 milyong naman sa bronze medalist.

“I’d like to announce that in addition to what the law gives you, the P5 million silver medalist and the bronze medalist, P2 million, my office, the Office of the President will grant additional cash incentives to our athletes in the Tokyo Olympics,” anang Pangulo.

Si Carlo Paalam na silver medalist sa boxing ay tatanggap ng dagdag na P2 milyon mula sa pangulo; Nesty Petecio, silver medalist sa boxin­g ay tatanggap din ng P2 milyon; Eumir Marcial, bronze medalist sa boxing, P1 milyon; at Irish Magno, sa boxing ay tatanggap ng P200,000.

Inianunsiyo din ng pangulo na lahat ng mga lumahok sa Tokyo Olympics kahit hindi nakasungkit ng medalya ay makakatanggap ng tig-P200,000 mula sa Office of the President.

Lahat aniya ng mga medalist ay gagawaran ng Order of Lapu Lapu medal.

“Our other Filipino Olympians will receive P200,000 from the Office of the President, lahat. And the medalists will receive the Order of Lapu Lapu Medal that is an honor given by the Republic of the Philippines to those who have excelled in something and brought honor to the country,” dagdag ng pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)