Lady Spikers reresbak: Jolina bobomba sa Super League

BOBOMBA na rin sina Jolina Dela Cruz at ang 84th season University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball runner-up De La Salle University Lady Green Archers sa Shakey’s Super League 2022 Collegiate Pre-Season Championship simula Setyembre 24 sa Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Kumpirmadong umabot na sa 18 koponan mula sa UAAP at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) ang nakatakdang lumahok laban sa grupo ng defending UAAP champions National University Lady Bulldogs at reigning NCAA titlist College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers.

“Shakey’s Super League is obviously elated by this development. For the first time in the history of Philippine volleyball, we have all 10 NCAA teams and all eight UAAP squads coming together under one roof as Shakey’s continues to play its role in amateur grassroots, collegiate student-based sports,” wika ni Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. (SPAVI) president and CEO, Vicente Gregorio, kasunod ng anunsyo sa pagsali ng Taft-based Lady Spikers.

“This is our group’s humble contribution to further improve the sports of volleyball in the country.”

Matatandaang winalis ng NU Lady Bulldogs ang 11-time UAAP champions sa best-of-three title series noong Hunyo 21 sa Mall of Asia Arena.

Nahirapang maiahon ng 23-anyos na Bulacan-native na si Dela Cruz ang koponan nang malimitahan lamang sa 5 puntos sa Game 1 at 4 points sa Game 2 ng best-of-three finals. (Gerard Arce)