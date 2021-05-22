Lady Gaga nabuntis ng rapist

Buong ningning na inamin ni Lady Gaga sa exclusive interview niya with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry na nabuntis siya sa edad na 19 dahil sa panggagahasa sa kanya ng isang music producer.

Sa Apple TV+ docuseries na “The Me You Can’t See”, tinawag ni Gaga na “total psychotic break” ang trauma na nangyari sa kanya. Ayaw niyang pangalanan ang name ng rapist niya.

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,’ And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I — I don’t even remember.”

Dahil sa trauma, nalulong sa pag-inom ng antipsychotic medication si Gaga. Na-trigger raw ulit ito nung bisitahin niya ang isang kaibigan sa isang rehab facility.

“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.

“For a couple years, I was not the same girl. The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.

“I didn’t know how to even think about it, I didn’t know how to accept it, I didn’t know how to not blame myself or think it was my fault. It was something that really changed my life. It changed who I was completely. It changed my body, it changed thoughts.

“After it happened, I’m like, ‘But what did I do in my life to bring this upon myself?’ There was some sort of maybe religious guilt attached to it that I had somehow inspired the violence.”

“Because of the way that I dress, and the way that I’m provocative as a person, I thought that I had brought it on myself in some way — that it was my fault.” (Ruel Mendoza)