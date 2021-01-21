Lady Gaga emosyonal sa inagurasyon ni Joe Biden

Emotional ang pag-perform ni Lady Gaga ng US national anthem sa inauguration ceremony ng 46th President of the United States na si Joe Biden.

Ang naturang ceremony ay naging magandang simula in “promoting unity after a divisive election.”

Suot ni Gaga ay isang huge fuchsia skirt and black top with matching large gold dove habang inaawit niya ang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Pinuri ni Katie Couric ang pag-awit ni Gaga ng National Anthem via Twitter: “Gaga sounded amazing singing the National Anthem.”

Tweet naman ng comedian na si Ed Helms: “She slayed it. I AM GAGA FOR GAGA!!!”

Bago ang kanyang performance, nag-tweet si Gaga na pinagdasal niya ang magkaroon ng day of peace.

“My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and be passionate for a future where we work together lovingly.”

Ang iba pang nag-perform sa inauguration ceremony ay sina Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Foo Fighters, Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eva Longoria, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bruce Springsteen. (Ruel Mendoza)