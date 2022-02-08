Lacson-Sotto dinumog kampanya sa Cavite

Pormal nang inilungsad ng tambalan nina Senador Panfilo at Senate President Vicente Sotto III ang kanilang kampanya sa Cavite, ang pangalawa sa pinakamaraming botante sa buong bansa.

Humarap sina Lacson at Sotto, tumatkabo sa pagka-presidente at bise presidente sa mahigit 4,000 katao sa Imus Grandstand.

Kasama rin sa proclamation rally ang mga miyembro ng senatorial ticket na sina dating Senador JV Ejercito, dating Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar, Dr. Minguita Padilla, dating Makati Representative Monsour del Rosario at dating Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

Una rito, sinabi ni Lacson na kanilang iendorso ang 12 senatorial candidate na nauna nilang pinangalanan noong Oktubre 2021.

Kabilang dito sina Antique Representative Loren Legarda, Sorsogon Governor Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero, Senador Sherwin Gatchalian, Senador Joel Villanueva, Senador Juan Miguel Zubiri, dating Vice President Jejomar Binay, Senator Richard Gordon, dating Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, dating Information and Communications Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, at Raffy Tulfo.

Nangako naman sina Lacson at Sotto na ipapatupad nila ang disiplina sa kanilang kampanya sa loob ng tatlong buwan.

“We will continue to strictly adhere to existing health protocols in areas that we will visit. We will not be part of the problem but of the solution. If the price of doing so is not being able to project ‘support’ through optics, we are willing to take that risk,” ani Lacson. (Dindo Matining)