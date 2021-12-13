Lacson-Sotto aaregluhin problema ng bayan

Kongkreto, madaling ipatupad at future-proof.

Ito ang kumakatawan sa plataporma ng gobyerno ng tandem nina Sen. Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson at Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III.

Para kay Lacson, ito ang mga katangian ng isang maayos na pamamahala na makakapag-ayos sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino.

“Senate President Sotto and I present ourselves as your presidential and vice presidential aspirants with a concrete, implementable, and future-proof strate­gy not only to make us survive, but more importantly, to make us thrive as a nation,” ani Lacson sa kanyang pakikipag-usap sa local government at business leaders sa Dumaguete City.

“We have our greatest asset in this country, our people. You, the business sector, the youth, local government officials. Yan ang greatest asset natin na hindi nata-tap. Unfortunately I’m sorry we don’t have good governance,” anang presidential aspirant. (Dindo Matining)