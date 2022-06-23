Lacson: Legal pag-block ng NTC sa 20 website

May legal na basehan base sa anti-terror law ang kautusan ng National Telecommunications (NTC) na i-block ang halos 20 websites lalo na kung sangkot ito sa pagpondo sa aktibidad sa Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples Army (CPP-NPA), ayon kay Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson.

“If the blocked websites had to do with financing the activities of the CPP-NPA—which the Anti-Terrorism Council had already designated as a terrorist organization—(then) there is legal basis under the law for such action undertaken by the NTC,” sabi ng senador.

Si Lacson, chairman ng Senate committee on national defense and security, ay isa sa mga principal author ng Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 o Republic Act No. 11479.

Subalit giit nito, maari naman umanong ipestisyon sa Korte Supreme ang kautusan ng NTC.

“That being said, the action may be challenged before the court because it is the basic right of an ‘aggrieved’ party to do so as it has something to do with the interpretation of the law,” diin ni Lacson.

Nauna nang ipinag-utos ng NTC sa internet service providers (ISPs) na i-block ang access sa 20 websites, kabilang ang mga independent media, na napatuna¬yang may koneksiyon o sumusuporta sa mga terorista alinsunod sa kahilingan ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon na tumatayong director-general ng National Security Council (NSC).(Dindo Matining)