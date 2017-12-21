Lacson, De Lima nagbabala sa pagpasok ng China telco

Hindi pabor sina Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson at Senador Leila de Lima sa pagpabor ng Malacañang sa China telecom para maging ikatlong player sa telecommunication service sa bansa.

Ayon kay Lacson, ang labanan sa usapin ng telecom ay ang ‘duopoly’ o pagkontrol ng dalawang kompanya sa merkado at ang pambansang seguridad.

“China Telecom: The heck of a choice between duopoly and national security. One is doom; the other, doomier. Isn’t there a third alternative?” pahayag ni Lacson.

Samantala, pinuna rin ni De Lima ang pagli­limita ng Malacañang sa Chinese companies para sa pagpili ng ikatlong telco sa bansa.

Nangangamba si De Lima na makokompromiso rito ang intelligence at defense system kung hindi man maging kontrolado ng China ang interes ng buong bansa.

“What will assure us that in the future, our national security and whole intelligence and defense systems won’t be compromised, if not under the complete control of a foreign go­vernment with national interests diametrically opposed to our own?” diin ni De Lima.