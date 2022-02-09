Lacson aariba na sa survey

Kumpiyansa ang campaign manager ni presidential candidate Panfilo Lacson na tataas ang survey ratings ng senador matapos ang mga debate.

Ayon kay Ronnie Puno, chairman ng National Unity Party at campaign manager rni Lacson at running mate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, makikita ng taumbayan sa katagalan na isang alternatibong lider ang kanyang kandidato.

“I think, you are [going to notice this] in this next 45 days when debates will come around, interviews will come around, people will be asked about their platforms and their experience, and so on. I think we’re going to do well,” sabi ni Puno sa panayam sa ANC.

Sa mga nagdaang halalan aniya, kadalasan ang mga nangunguna sa mga survey ay bumababa sa pagitan ng Enero at Marso.

“This is the period when they really have to talk the walk and walk the talk. So, you know, I’m looking forward to this next 45 days. I think our candidate is really going to be the best in this period,” ayon kay Puno.

Para naman kay Sotto, sinabi nitong dapat buhayin ‘interest’ at ‘enthusiasm’ ng publiko sa kanya.

“I think that as we proceed, again, to the next period in this election, number one, Tito Sotto is not just an entertainer. He is a very deep thinker; he is knowledgeable of all issues of government,” saad pa ni Puno. (Dindo Matining)