Labing ubos nga temperatura sa Baguio niadtong 1961 nasinati sa Benguet

Labing ubos nga temperatura sa Baguio niadtong 1961 nasinati sa BenguetBy Jess Campos
Natala ang labing ubos nga temperatura sa Benguet, nga na-record sa Baguio niadtong 1961.
Matud sa EarthShakerPH, narehistro ang 6.3°C sa La Trinidad, Benguet niadtong Pebrero 4.
Sa nakalabay usab nga upat ka tuig narecord sa Metro Manila ang labing ubos nga temperatura nga 17.6°C.
“La Trinidad, Benguet registered 6.3°C last February 4. This matched Baguio’s lowest temperature (6.3°C back in 1961) in PAGASA’s records! Also last February 4, Metro Manila also recorded its lowest temperature (17.6°C) in the past 4 years,” matud sa tweet. (jess campos)