Labing ubos nga temperatura sa Baguio niadtong 1961 nasinati sa Benguet

Natala ang labing ubos nga temperatura sa Benguet, nga na-record sa Baguio niadtong 1961.

Matud sa EarthShakerPH, narehistro ang 6.3°C sa La Trinidad, Benguet niadtong Pebrero 4.

Sa nakalabay usab nga upat ka tuig narecord sa Metro Manila ang labing ubos nga temperatura nga 17.6°C.

“La Trinidad, Benguet registered 6.3°C last February 4. This matched Baguio’s lowest temperature (6.3°C back in 1961) in PAGASA’s records! Also last February 4, Metro Manila also recorded its lowest temperature (17.6°C) in the past 4 years,” matud sa tweet. (jess campos)

