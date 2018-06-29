Laban ni Pacquiao kay Matthysse Libre na lang?

Matutuloy o hindi?

Ito ang malaking tanong ng mga boxing fanatic sa napipintong laban ni Manny Pacquiao kay Lucas Matthysse.

Patuloy kasing iniintriga ang ‘Pambansang Kamao’ na umano’y nagkakaproblemang pinansiyal sa paghahanda sa July 15 encounter nila ng WBA welterweight champion mula Argentina.

Sa report kamakailan ni Dan Rafael sa ESPN, sinabi nitong “an initial payment of $500,000 was made to Golden Boy/Matthysse camp when the fight was signed but the rest of the money for their side – $2 million according to a source – is more than a month past the deadline, when it was supposed to be deposited in an escrow account to hold the mo­ney until after the fight. MP Promotions has also failed to make deadlines to deposit funds needed to cover production costs of commercials spots and other aspects of a fight that was initially going to be an ESPN pay-per-view event.”

Pero iginiit na rin kamakailan ng adviser ni Pacquiao na matutuloy ang laban sa itinakdang petsa.

Kamakalawa naman, sinabi ni international boxing promoter Sampson Lewkowicz na naniniwala siyang matutuloy ang naturang laban, pero ‘mamumulubi’ si Pacquiao dahil magtatapon ito ng hindi bababa sa US$5 million.

“The fight could still happen,” dada ni Lewkowicz sa report na inilabas kahapon ng spin.ph.

“Around $5 million of his own money. And he’ll basically fight for free.”