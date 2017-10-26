Laban Isabel

Humihingi ng pana­langin ang pamilya ng aktres na si Isabel Granada na ngayon ay comatose sa isang ospital sa Qatar matapos itong dumanas ng massive internal blee­ding sanhi ng pumutok na aneurism.

Mababasa sa Facebook account ng mister ni Isabel na si Arnel Principe-Cowley ang ganitong mensahe: “To all fa­mily and friends, please pray for my wife Isabel Granada who is in ICU at Doha Qatar in a critical condition.

She suffered from a brain hemorrhage which indicates aneurism and in turn affected her heart. She collapsed suddenly without warning yesterday afternoon and is still not responding.”

“I have released this statement to end inaccurate speculations during this hard time for myself and the rest of the family and I would also like to thank the people that’s supporting me here in Doha.”

Ilang kasamahan sa industriya ang nagpaabot ng dasal para kay Granada kabilang na ang dating ka-loveteam na si Chuckie Dreyfus sa Tuesday group ng ‘That’s Entertainment’ sa GMA 7.

Ito ang inilabas na statement kahapon ni Chuckie kasunod ng masamang balitang tinanggap patungkol kay Isabel.

“I don’t want to add to the frenzy of posts about Isabel Granada’s current medical condition.

I myself woke up to this very terrible news. I have spoken to her husband and am currently keeping tabs on her status. Instead, I would just like to ask everyone for prayers for Isa’s quick recovery and restoration. Just a quick prayer. Anywhere you may be. Spare a minute of your time or perhaps just a couple of seconds.”

“Isa is a really wonderful person. Very joyful, loving and truly passionate in everything she does. Walang masamang tinapay kahit kanino. Pala-bungisngis. She is also the person I’ve spent more than half of my life with in and out of showbiz. That’s why it truly pains me all the more to know that this has happened to a person such as her.

Isa, please be strong. You’ve always been a fighter. You’re one of the strongest women I know, mentally, spiritually and emotionally. Sending you a deluge of prayers and ALL my love.”





Ayon sa ulat, alas-2:30 ng hapon nitong Martes nang mag-collapse ang aktres habang nasa Qatar para sa isang business tour kasama ang asawa.

Sinasabing anumang oras ay sasailalim umano sa major operation si Granada na ayon sa mga tumitingin sa kanyang doktor ay nakaranas ng anim na beses na cardiac arrest.

Umapela rin ang ilang kaibigan sa showbiz ni Isabel na huwag itong patayin sa balita.

Ito ang mensahe ni Robin Tarroza: I found out that Isabel Granada is stable now. Her vitals are anyway, Still in a coma but stable. So they should be preparing her for surgery soon.

Let’s all keep praying. She is indeed a fighter! Go Isa! fight pa sis! God give Isabel back to us