Laban-bawi! Rapid test bawal bumili sa botika-DOH

By Abante News Online
Binawi ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire ang naunang pahayag na ang rapid antibody test kits sa coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)ang naunang pahayag na maaring makabili nito sa mga botika.

“I stand corrected, rapid antibody tests cannot be bought in pharmacies as it cannot be self-administered. Only facilities with the guidance of a doctor can provide the tests,” paliwanag ni Vergeire.

