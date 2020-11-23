La Salle wala munang admission test

Inihayag ng De La Salle University (DLSU) nitong Lunes na iwi-waive nito ang kanilang college admission test dahil sa coronavirus disease pandemic.

“This year, the University adopts a new admissions process and will not administer the DLSU College Admission Test due to the current situation in the country,” anunsyo ng unibersidad.

Ayon sa DLSU, sasalain nila ang mga aplikante batay sa academic record at iba pang naisumiteng credential ng mga ito.

“Admission to the University and the chosen degree program will be based on an applicant’s high school academic records and other criteria, such as recommendations provided by subject teachers/high school principals and guidance counselors, class rank, and all pertinent information indicated on the application form,” saad ng DLSU sa kanilang website.

Maaari ring mag-aplay nang libre ang mga estudyante mula sa mga public high school.

Samantala, makikita ang detalye para sa kanilang scholarship sa dlsu.edu.ph/scholarships. (IS)