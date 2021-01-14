Kyrie pinagreretiro na

NANINIWALA si ESPN host Stephen A. Smith na dapat nang magretiro sa paglalaro ng basketball si Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Ipinunto ng veteran host sa programang First Take nitong Huwebes (Manila time) na parang hindi na binibigyang prayoridad ng All-Star guard ang paglalaro.

Sa kasalukuyan, missing-in-action pa rin ang 28-year-old cager dahil sa kanyang ‘personal issues’ at muling aabsent sa ikalimang beses sa kanilang laban kontra New York Knicks.

“He’s not worth [the drama] at all,” litanya ni Smith.

“Matter of fact, let me say this straight up and down: I think Kyrie Irving should retire. I think he should announce his retirement today. Clearly, you don’t want to play basketball bad enough.”

Nitong Miyerkoles, kumalat sa social media ang video kung saan makikita sa isang family-related birthday party ang one-time NBA champion at walang suot na mask.

Ipinarating naman ng Nets na susuriin nito at ng NBA ang kumakalat na video upang malaman kung may nilabag ang sikat na basketbolista na COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“Kyrie Irving has not prioritized basketball, but I’m not saying he doesn’t want to play all together,” pagdidiin pa ni Smith.

“I’m saying he hasn’t prioritized it, and how fair was that to Brooklyn Nets? How fair is that to Sean Marks? How fair is that to Steve Nash — a coach that he endorsed bringing on board, a coach that he wanted, a coach that he fully supported? How fair is that to his brotha, Kevin Durant?”

Giit pa ni Smith. “Here’s the problem that I have: He acts like he can’t chew gum and walk at the same time,”

Nitong Huwebes, nakuha via four-team megadeal ng Nets si All-Star guard James Harden mula sa Houston Rockets at inaasahang tutulong kay superstar Kevin Durant para sa koponan.

Ayon naman sa isang tweet ni ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, “Whatever the future of Kyrie Irving with the Nets, this trade does one more important thing for Brooklyn: It makes a strong case to help keep the franchise’s most important player — Kevin Durant — beyond his current contract.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)