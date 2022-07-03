Kylie swak sa Miss U Bahrain

Napiling member ng official council ng Miss Universe Bahrain si Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa.

Pinakilala na si Kylie bilang head of empowerment ng naturang organization kunsaan ang creative director ay ang Filipino designer na si Furne One of Amato Couture.

Ang president and national director ng Miss Universe Bahrain ay si Josh Yugen, a Dubai-based Filipino magazine publisher.

“Graced with the power of wisdom, cocooned with the [armor] of compassion and blossoming with the love for the extraordinary — the Official Miss Universe Bahrain Council is the paragon of an undeniable force to reckon with,” ayon sa statement ng Miss Universe Bahrain.

Post naman ni Kylie sa Instagram: “Hello Universe! So thrilled and honored to be part of Miss Universe Bahrain’s official council as head of empowerment for this year’s pageant. See you soon!”

Isang beses pa lang nag-compete ang Bahrain sa Miss Universe 2021 at ito ay si Manar Nadeem Deyani.

Noong 2012 ay sasali dapat ang Bahrain sa Miss Universe, pero nag-withdraw si Shaila Sabt for personal reasons. Walang pinadalang kandidata ang Bahrain sa Miss Universe for 8 years. (Ruel Mendoza)