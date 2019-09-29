Kylie Jenner naospital

Nagbigay ng update sa kanyang kalusugan ang reality star and cosmetics mogul na si Kylie Jenner pagkatapos nitong hindi makadalo sa Paris Fashion Week.

Naospital ang “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star dahil sa severe, flu-like symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

Nag-sorry nga ito via Twitter sa mga umasang makakarating siya sa PFW.

“Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

Kahit maysakit, ginamit naman ni Kylie ang social media para ma-promote ang collaboration ng kanyang makeup brand sa designs ng Balmain.

Flu season daw kasi sa Amerika ngayon at pati ang anak ni Kylie na si Stormi ay naospital din.

“Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way,” post ni Kylie sa IG. (Ruel Mendoza)