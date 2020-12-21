Kuzma pipirmi sa LA Lakers

Mananatiling purple and gold si Kyle Kuzma, pumirma ng three-year contract extension na nagkakahalaga ng $40 million sa Los Angeles Lakers.

Ibig sabihin ay hindi pa sasawsaw sa free agency ang forward pagkatapos ng 2020-21 season.

Mula kay Adrian Wojnarowski:

“Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40M contract extension, including player option on 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN.”

Lumalabas na rookie extension na ito sa kontrata ni Kuzma, 17th pick ng Brooklyn noong 2017 bago naglaro agad sa Los Angeles.

Hindi man fan favorite si Kuzma tulad ng dati, mukhang paborito ng teammates ang 28-year-old. Hinihiritan na siya ng blowout ni LeBron James.

“KUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZ!!” shoutout sa Twitter ni LeBron. “Congrats bro!!! Next dinner on you for sure! Vino chronicles (laughing emojis)”.

Mainam na back-up si Kuzma kina LeBron at Anthony Davis nang sikwatin ng Lakers ang 17th championship banner sa Orlando bubble noong October.

Makakatulog na raw ng mahimbing si Kuzma ngayon.

“It’s good for him,” ani Davis. “You don’t have that contract anxiety for the whole year. Now that it’s out of the way, he can go out there and play, which he was doing anyway.” (VE)