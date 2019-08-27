Kuwento ng Pinay DH humamig ng parangal sa ibang bansa

Umaasa ang mga producer ng ­pelikulang “Still Human” na magkaroon sila ng widespread theatrical release sa ­Pilipinas pagkatapos nitong mag-premiere sa Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

Ang “Still Human” ay kuwento ng isang Pinay domestic worker at ang naging relasyon niya sa isang disabled employer. Pinagbidahan ito ng veteran Hong Kong ­actor na si Anthony Wong at ng theater ­actress na si Crisel Consunji.

Mula ito sa direksyon ni Oliver Siu-kuen.

“Our director said that she was inspired to do the film after seeing a man in a wheelchair and a lady who she presumed was his caregiver on the street.

And she started wonde­ring about the dynamics of their relationship and why they looked so close. And then she started criticizing herself for even questioning how this kind of relationship­ can exist.

“I had several occasions in the post-screening discussions where there were people who would stand up and cry and say that this film made them remember their yayas,” sey ni Ms. Consunji.

Nanalo ang “Still Human” ng Best New Director, Actor, and New Performer Awards sa 38th Hong Kong International Film Festival. First time na isang Filipino actress (Crisel Consunji) ang ma-nominate sa naturang film festival at nanalo pa ito.

Pinalabas din ang “Still Human” sa Udine Far East Film Festival kunsaan nanalo ito ng Black Dragon Critic’s Award and the Top ­Audience Award.

Nanalo naman ng Golden Mulberry Award for Outstanding Achievement si Anthony Wong.

Ipapalabas din ang “Still Human” sa ­Chicago, Malaysia, Taiwan at Japan.

‘Lizzy McGuire’ pasisikatin ulit ng Disney

Nag-trend sa social media ang #LizzyMcGuire dahil sa naging ­announcement sa D23 Expo sa pag-reboot ng naturang Disney Channel series kunsaan sumikat ang noo’y teen actress pa lang na si Hilary Duff.

Now at 31 with two kids, sey ni Hilary na “right time” na raw para muling bumalik si Lizzy McGuire sa pamamagitan ng Disney +.

“The conversations have gone on for a couple of years and the timing just didn’t seem right and now Lizzie is turning 30. For me, she was everybody’s best friend and she was there for us… entering your 30s is a really­ big deal,” sey ni Hilary.

Sa pagbalik ng series, turning­ 30 years old na si Lizzy McGuire at ­nagtatrabaho ito bilang apprentice sa isang upscale decorator in New York City.

Umere ang “Lizzy ­McGuire” noong 2001 hanggang 2004. Nagkaroon ito ng pelikula na” The Lizzie McGuire­ Movie” in 2003. Sumikat si Duff bilang Hollywood teen star at nagbida sa mga pelikulang “A Cinderella Story,”

“Raise Your Voice,” “Agent Cody Banks,” “Cheaper By The Dozen,” “The

Perfect Man,” “Material Girls,” “Beauty & The Briefcase,” “What Goes Up,” and “Stay Cool.” Kasalukuyang lumalabas si Hilary sa TV Land series na “Younger.”